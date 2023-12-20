Telangana DGP calls for united efforts for drug-free state

Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP), Ravi Gupta on Wednesday called for united efforts for a drug-free state.

“Let’s all unite to drive away the drugs from the territory of our State. All drug peddlers and consumers are hereby warned in this regard,” the DGP posted on X.

“Stringent legal action would be initiated against the violators. Let’s join hands to drive away drugs,” he added.

The state government on Tuesday announced that Gupta will continue to hold full additional charge of DGP (head of the police force).

As per an order issued by the Chief Secretary, he was transferred and posted as DGP.

He was given full additional charge of DGP after the Election Commission suspended top cop Anjani Kumar for meeting state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on December 3 when the counting of votes was still on, thus violating the model code of conduct.

After assuming office as the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy had directed police to deal with the menace of drugs with an iron hand.

He directed officials to initiate stringent action against those involved in consumption and sale of narcotic drugs.

The government also appointed senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya as full-time director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB).

The new director announced that the agency will acquire portable drug detection kits as part of its intensified efforts to make Telangana drug free.

He said they will soon field/portable drug detection kits to their armoury.

The agency is trying to procure state-of-the-art equipment from world leaders.

Shandilya said that their main focus would be on educational institutions, film and IT industry, bars & pubs, rave parties and resorts.