Telangana DGP assesses measures to prevent urban flooding, traffic disruptions

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Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand on Tuesday assessed the measures being undertaken to prevent waterlogging, urban flooding, and traffic disruptions during the ongoing monsoon season.

Addressing a meeting of officials from various departments, he directed them to take proactive measures in vulnerable areas to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement. He also stressed the importance of identifying alternative traffic routes and disseminating timely information to the public whenever required.

The DGP instructed police personnel to maintain constant surveillance in low-lying areas, flood-prone localities, major traffic junctions, and other critical locations across the city.

He further directed that emergency response mechanisms be kept fully operational so that police teams can respond swiftly to any unforeseen situation arising due to heavy rainfall.

The meeting held at Malkampet was chaired by Government Advisor for Irrigation Sudarshan Reddy and attended by DGP Anand, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner Srujana, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner Ranganath, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh Reddy, along with senior officials and engineers from the Irrigation, GHMC, Police and other concerned departments.

The DGP emphasised that the Police Department is maintaining a high level of preparedness to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

As part of the review, officials informed that special engineering teams have been constituted to undertake field inspections in and around Malkam Cheruvu, Khajaguda Lake, Mandikunta, Gurunath Cheruvu, lakes in the Miyapur region, areas surrounding the Biodiversity Junction, Kondapur, and other flood-prone locations. These teams will conduct detailed assessments of water flow channels, encroachments, drainage connectivity, and other factors contributing to water stagnation and flooding.

The teams have been tasked with carrying out comprehensive ground-level inspections and submitting reports recommending both immediate remedial measures and long-term sustainable solutions to mitigate recurring waterlogging issues.

Anand underscored that close coordination among the Police, Irrigation, GHMC, HYDRAA, and other departments is crucial for effective flood management and public safety. He called upon all agencies to work in a coordinated manner, identify problem areas proactively, and implement corrective measures without delay.

He also cautioned officials against any form of negligence or complacency and reiterated that public safety must remain the foremost priority during the monsoon season. The DGP directed all police units across the state to remain vigilant and fully prepared until the end of the rainy season, ensuring that all necessary assistance is extended to the public whenever required.