Telangana declares holiday for schools on Sept 2 due to heavy rainfall

Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Telangana, the state government has declared a holiday for all Primary and Secondary schools on September 2. This decision affects all schools under various managements, including government, aided, and private institutions. The move is a precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety of children due to adverse weather conditions.

Parents and guardians have been urged to take note of the weather warnings and ensure the safety of their children during this period.

Telangana has been witnessing incessant rains as the well-marked low pressure has intensified into a depression. The depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast, near to Kalingapatnam between 0030 hrs and 0230 hrs IST of 01st September 2024, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The depression over north Andhra and south Odisha coasts moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 Kmph during the past 6 hours, crossed north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts near Kalingapatnam between 12.30 am and 2.30 am on September 1, and lay centered at 2.30 am over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh near latitude 18.4°N and longitude 83.5°E, about 70 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 80 km north-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha),” IMD said.

The depression is likely to continue to move northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana during the next 24 hours.

In view of this, the IMD has issued a “red” alert for Telangana, predicting extremely heavy rainfall from August 31 to September 3 in several parts of the state, including Hyderabad. Since August 31, Hyderabad has been experiencing continuous rainfall, with forecasts indicating moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 50 km/h on Sunday, September 1. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue on September 2.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a review meeting with District Collectors to assess the preparedness for the anticipated heavy rainfall. Following the assessment, she directed the Education Department to declare a holiday for schools on Monday, September 2. District Collectors have been given the authority to declare holidays for schools in their respective districts if needed. To handle any emergencies that may arise, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and can be deployed if an emergency arises.