Telangana DCA issues stop use notice for Almont Kid syrup

The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday, January 10, issued a stop use notice for a batch of Almont Kid Syrup. The notice was issued after a sample of the medicine was tested at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in Kolkata.
Almont Kid Syrup is a drug prescribed for use in children to treat symptoms of allergy, such as runny nose, sneezing, itching, swelling, and congestion. The batch no: AL-24002 with manufacturing date of January 2025, is manufactured by Tridus Remedies based out of Vaishali in Bihar.
“All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the State have been directed to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the said product batch and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances,” the notice issued by Telangana Director General of DCA Shahnawaz Qasim read.
“The public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the above syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay,” the notice added.
The announcement comes a month after the Telangana DCA issued a fresh directive stating that every batch of essential solvents such as glycerin, propylene glycol, and sorbitol solution used in manufacturing liquid oral medicines must be procured exclusively from suppliers registered on the national Digital Monitoring System.