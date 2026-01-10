Telangana DCA issues stop use notice for Almont Kid syrup

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday, January 10, issued a stop use notice for a batch of Almont Kid Syrup. The notice was issued after a sample of the medicine was tested at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in Kolkata.

Almont Kid Syrup is a drug prescribed for use in children to treat symptoms of allergy, such as runny nose, sneezing, itching, swelling, and congestion. The batch no: AL-24002 with manufacturing date of January 2025, is manufactured by Tridus Remedies based out of Vaishali in Bihar.

“All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the State have been directed to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the said product batch and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances,” the notice issued by Telangana Director General of DCA Shahnawaz Qasim read.