Telangana cops seize Rs 6.65 cr from mall linked to BRS leader B Vinod Kumar

In a late night raid, Telangana’s Karimnagar police on Saturday, March 16, seized Rs 6.65 crore from the Prathima Mall, which is linked to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar.

The raids began at 1.30 am and continued until morning, according to reports.

The police said that they had received a tip-off that unaccounted cash was kept hoarded in the mall and following the searches, they seized Rs 6.65 crore in cash.