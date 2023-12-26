Telangana cops file case against Sunburn for selling tickets without permission

The organisers were told that the police will give the permission after analysing the history of the event and if there is permission from the Excise Department and the permission for the venue.

He said since the sale of tickets for the event began on BookMyShow even before police permission for the event, a case was registered.

Arrangements were made for the event near HITEC City, the information technology hub in Madhapur under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The Chief Minister, during a conference with District Collectors and SPs on December 24, directed the Police Commissioner to inquire into the sale of tickets for the event. He wanted to know if the permission was given and when informed that no permission was given, he asked the police chief to inquire into the sale of tickets.

He mentioned that states like Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka cancelled Sunburn.

Revanth Reddy took note of this while giving directions to collectors and SPs to curb the drug menace with an iron hand.

The officials were asked to keep a tight vigil on the events on New Year Eve to ensure that drugs are not consumed at such parties. He directed officials not to treat the New Year's Eve events as revenue earners as such events are spreading destructive culture and spoiling the careers of youth.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Additional Commissioner of Police said that if any illegal activity like drugs and harassment takes place during New Year events, the organisers will be held responsible and action will be taken against them as per law.