Telangana Congress slams BJP MP Arvind for comparing CM Revanth to Suvendu Adhikari

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Telangana Congress leaders hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharampuri Arvind on Tuesday, May 19, after the latter said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy could pull a 'Suvendu Adhikari' on Congress. The Nizambad MP's remark has evoked strong reaction from Congress leaders who reminded him that his family too began its political journey from Congress.
Arvind had claimed on Monday, May 18, that Revanth Reddy could switch political sides just as newly elected West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari did when he dumped the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in 2020. The BJP MP also said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy might have some sort of understanding or connection with PM Narendra Modi.
"I am a small worker in the BJP, so I do not have complete details. But just like how Suvendu Adhikari aligned with the BJP in West Bengal, Revanth Reddy might also be trying to build a similar relationship with PM Modi," Arvind added, while referring to PM Modi's recent remarks at a recent public event in Hyderabad.
While PM Modi was inaugurating several key projects in Hyderabad, CM Revanth had asked him to extend the same support to Telangana that late PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh had extended to Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state. PM Modi told Revanth Reddy that if he accepts his request, the assistance which Telangana is currently getting from the Union government will be halved.
"Aap jahan pahunchna chahte hain, nahi pahunch payenge... achha hai ki mere se hi judo" (You may not reach where you want to reach... you should join me)," PM Modi had said.
Congress leader and MLC Addanki Dayakar remarked that the BJP MP Arvind lacks wisdom.
Dayakar believes that PM Modi urged CM Revanth Reddy to join hands with him for development.
"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clearly announced that he wants to make Rahul Gandhi the country's Prime Minister. Will PM Modi join with Revanth Reddy in making Rahul Gandhi the PM," Dayakar asked.
The Congress leader told BJP MP Arvind that he has no political existence without his late father Dharampuri Srinivas, who was a senior Congress leader. The MLC said that Arvind has no right to question the commitment of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
Meanwhile, Telangana Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar has also strongly condemned what he called "inappropriate remarks" made by BJP MP Arvind against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress leadership. He said that it is unacceptable for BJP leaders to speak as they please for political gain while the state government is working for public welfare.