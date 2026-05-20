Telangana Congress slams BJP MP Arvind for comparing CM Revanth to Suvendu Adhikari

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Telangana Congress leaders hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharampuri Arvind on Tuesday, May 19, after the latter said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy could pull a 'Suvendu Adhikari' on Congress. The Nizambad MP's remark has evoked strong reaction from Congress leaders who reminded him that his family too began its political journey from Congress.

Arvind had claimed on Monday, May 18, that Revanth Reddy could switch political sides just as newly elected West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari did when he dumped the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in 2020. The BJP MP also said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy might have some sort of understanding or connection with PM Narendra Modi.

"I am a small worker in the BJP, so I do not have complete details. But just like how Suvendu Adhikari aligned with the BJP in West Bengal, Revanth Reddy might also be trying to build a similar relationship with PM Modi," Arvind added, while referring to PM Modi's recent remarks at a recent public event in Hyderabad.