Telangana Congress govt kicks off first anniversary celebrations

The Congress government in Telangana marked the beginning of its first anniversary celebrations with a grand event at LB Stadium on Thursday, November 14. Over 14,000 children attended the gathering, addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who highlighted the government's achievements in the education sector.

The event, coinciding with Children's Day and the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, marked the start of the 'Praja Vijayotsavalu' celebrations. The celebrations will continue until December 9, the birthday of Sonia Gandhi. It was also the day in 2009 when the UPA government announced the process for Telangana's formation. The government marks its first year in office on December 7.

Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to education, stating that over 7% of the budget is allocated to the sector. He highlighted initiatives like conducting DSC exams, recruiting teachers, promoting 20,000 teachers, and transferring 35,000 others. He also mentioned the free power supply provided to government schools and the allocation of Rs. 150 crore annually for sanitation and maintenance.

The Chief Minister further criticized the previous BRS government for neglecting universities and announced that his government has since appointed vice-chancellors and will soon fill teaching and non-teaching staff positions. He also highlighted the establishment of the state's Education Commission, a first in India, aimed at addressing student issues.

Reddy urged the public to participate in the ongoing caste survey, emphasizing its importance in achieving social justice by providing reservations proportionate to population. He assured the public that the survey would not impact existing welfare schemes.