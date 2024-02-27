Telangana: Congress, BJP workers clash during Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra

A clash broke out between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday, February 27 in Ramulapalli village in Telangana’s Siddipet district during the Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay’s ‘prajahita’ padayatra.

Congress cadre blocked a road in which the BJP’s MP padayatra was to pass through and staged a protest demanding public apology from the former BJP Telangana president for his derogatory remarks against Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. This led to a clash between the Congress and BJP activists in which a few of them were injured in stone pelting. The agitated Congress workers vandalised the posters and publicity material of the BJP affixed on roads. Police had reportedly detained a few BJP activists before the situation could escalate.