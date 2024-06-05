Telangana: Congress, BJP secure eight seats each, BRS turncoats face defeat

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana saw the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure eight seats each, though both parties had hoped for a double-digit tally following their performance in the 2023 Assembly elections. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) experienced a dramatic loss, failing to secure any Lok Sabha seats despite holding 39 seats as the second-largest party in the state Assembly. Meanwhile, out of 13 defectors, only two candidates emerged successful with a comfortable margin.

Notably, seven such defectors who switched from BRS to BJP lost the elections. This includes Nagarkurnool sitting MP Pothuganti Ramulu, who sought a ticket for his son. The only turncoat to experience victory among the seven was Godam Nagesh, who secured victory in Adilabad, a seat previously held by the BJP.

Similarly, among the five people who jumped ship from BRS to Congress, only Kadiam Kavya won with a substantial majority in Warangal. Other candidates like Neelam Madhu (Medak), Patnam Suneetha Reddy (Malkajgiri), Danam Nagender (Secunderabad) and G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella) finished second. Former BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar, who joined the BRS and contested from Nagarkurnool, finished third by polling 3,21,323 votes.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, several candidates, including sitting and ex-legislators switched parties after BRS’ miserable showing in the Assembly elections held in November 2023, where it won only 39 seats out of 119 seats. The exit from BRS was prompted by the feeling that BRS candidates might not perform well in the Parliamentary elections either.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi comfortably retained his seat in Hyderabad for a fifth term as MP, defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha by over 3.3 lakh votes.

The BJP doubled its Lok Sabha tally from 2019 to eight seats despite winning only eight seats in the 2023 state Assembly elections. The BJP retained its four seats from 2019: Karimnagar (held by Bandi Sanjay), Nizamabad (held by Aravind Dharmapuri), Secunderabad (held by G Kishan Reddy), and Adilabad (won by Godam Nagesh). Additionally, the BJP gained four new seats: Chevella, won by Konda Visweshwar Reddy; Malkajgiri, won by Eatala Rajender; Mahbubnagar, won by DK Aruna; and Medak, won by Raghunandan Rao.

The Congress increased its tally from three seats in 2019 to eight, although it lost the significant constituency of Malkajgiri which was previously held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Congress, which holds 64 seats in the Assembly, secured victories in all four reserved constituencies for Scheduled Castes—Peddapalli (Gaddam Vamshi Krishna), Zahirabad (Suresh Shetkar), Nagar Kurnool (Mallu Ravi) and Warangal (Kadiam Kavya). In Nalgonda, a traditional bastion for the Congress party. K Raghuveer Reddy of Congress secured a massive majority by a margin of 5,59,905 votes, the highest in the state. Congress candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from Bhongir, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy from Khammam and Balram Naik from Mahabubabad (reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes) won with a comfortable margin.

The BRS, which had hoped to retain its three MPs in Mahabubabad (ST), Khammam, and Mahbubnagar, saw all candidates finishing in third place. Former Secunderabad MLA Padmarao Goud, who contested for the MP seat from Secunderabad, was defeated by BJP’s G Kishan Reddy and also finished third.