Telangana Congress ad campaign with KCR lookalike mocks BRS

A third ad video released as part of the campaign on Wednesday, November 8, features the agrarian issues in the state. A lookalike of KCR is seen giving money to a farmer but the latter questions him over the suicide of 8,000 farmers and reminds him of his unkept promises for farm loan waiver, free fertilisers, and paddy procurement. "You didn't care for us but looted crores of rupees from us," the farmer tells him.

A woman farmer is also seen telling the KCR lookalike that in the name of the Dharani portal, he took away their lands, making them work as labourers in their own fields. Another woman questions why they should vote again for the BRS, and the tire of the 'pink' car (color and poll symbol of BRS) is shown to get deflated. A voice in the background says, “10 years of arrogance should come to an end and 10 years of corruption should be chased away,” while BRS leaders are seen pushing the car.