Telangana Cong worker threatens self-immolation over entry of BRS members into party

A Congress worker in Wanaparthy district in Telangana threatened to self-immolate while protesting against the party decision to give membership to leaders belonging to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He was also accused of trying to douse petrol on MLA Tudi Megha Reddy while threatening self immolation, which he denied. The shocking incident took place at the MLA’s residence in the town leading to clashes between the protestors and supporters of MLA. The police reportedly arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowds. No arrests have been made yet.

According to party workers, Ganesh Goud doused himself with petrol from a bottle and also tried to pour it over the MLA. The security personnel of the MLA stepped in and pushed Ganesh Goud aside. A small amount of petrol landed on the MLA’s dress and hands. He was rushed inside and Ganesh Goud was taken outside the house. This triggered clashes among the party members who traded blows at each other.



Speaking to the media, Ganesh said that he was extremely upset that two members of the opposition BRS party joined the Congress. “The BRS members harassed us and filed false cases on us. Anyone can be allowed to join the party but not them. The MLA said nothing was under his control and he was informed by the Chief Minister to allow them to take party membership,” said Ganesh. He added that he doused himself with petrol and handed over a match box to the MLA but did not douse any petrol at him.

Ganesh Goud is Congress president for a mandal in the district and is reportedly a follower of G Chinna Reddy, a former minister.

The supporters of Megha Reddy and Chinna Reddy had been at loggerheads with one another as they wanted their respective leaders to be the candidate from Wanaparthy for the Assembly elections that were held on November 3. Congress fielded Megha Reddy after initially nominating Chinna Reddy and withdrew the decision. However, in February, Chinna Reddy was named as vice chairman of Telangana State Planning Board which is considered a significant position.

