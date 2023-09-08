Telangana Cong MP says KCR, KTR’s constituencies also don’t get 24/7 electricity

Congress Member of Parliament from Telangana’s Bhuvanagiri, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday, September 8 said that if the ruling government in Telangana could prove that 20 hours of electricity was provided to the Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla, he would resign from his post. Reddy’s challenge came about after Telangana Finance minister Harish Rao said that 24/7 electricity has been provided to the people of the state.

“If he cannot prove 24/7 electricity is provided, Harish Rao should apologise to farmers,” he said. Taking it a step further, Reddy asked if the government can prove there is 24/7 electricity in, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR), Industries minister KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) and Finance minister Harish Rao’s respective constituencies of Gajwel, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet.

He further alleged that apart from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s sarpanches, mandal parishad and zilla parishad officers, the Dalit Bandhu scheme wasn't given to anybody else and the scheme is a mere election gimmick. He added that there would be no Telangana if Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hadn’t relented to the erstwhile TRS’s fight for a separate state.

The Congress MP also criticised the ruling party for the “government murder” of homeguard Nagam Ravinder who died by suicide. Ravinder had poured petrol over himself on Tuesday, September 5 after there was inordinate delay in receiving salary for two months. Venkat Reddy stated that there was foul play in Ravinder’s suicide and also held the state government accountable for non disbursement of funds to pay salaries of police officials.