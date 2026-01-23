Telangana concludes Davos visit, announces investments in AI initiatives, data centres

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana Rising delegation led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy concluded their visit to Davos, Switzerland on January 22, for the World Economic Forum ( WEF) annual meeting.

The delegation held several discussions with global business leaders and entered multiple MoUs for investments in the state.

During the three-day visit, the Telangana delegation entered agreements to set up GCCs, (Global Capability Centers), data centers, as well as investments in the energy and manufacturing sectors. MoUs were also signed to promote AI, sustainability and skill development programmes.

UK-based educational publishing company Pearson signed an MoU with Telangana to support AI initiatives for the Global AI Academy being set up under Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH).

AI CoLab (Collaborative Center for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Research and Education) of Georgetown University, Washington DC, announced a collaboration with Telangana on applied research and capacity-building initiatives in AI, primarily in the healthcare domain.

Another MOU with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) will focus on development opportunities of startups through exposure to both countries’ markets, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Discussions were held with the French multinational company Schneider Electric to explore the expansion of its Hyderabad facilities in Gagillapur and Shamshabad with an investment of Rs 623 crore.

UPC Volt—a joint venture between Netherlands-based UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centers—came forward to set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City. The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore over five years is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation, the CMO said.

The World Economic Forum has shown interest in partnering in the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, aimed at making the state a $3 trillion economy, the state government said.

CM Revanth Reddy met Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration, C4IR Network, at the Telangana Pavilion during the WEF 2026 in Davos.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Jeremy Jurgens said, "We would like to partner in the Telangana Rising vision and be a part of the journey. Hyderabad has a great talent base.”

The Chief Minister proposed to host an annual follow-up WEF in the month of July or August.

Jeremy Jurgens mentioned that the 'Summer Davos' is being held annually in China, and that there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia as well.