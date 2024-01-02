Telangana CM to have Advisory Council of experts: Who is on the list so far

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Congress government would soon form a state-level advisory committee with experts from various fields to offer recommendations on improving the quality of education, and generating employment. The committee will be headed by the Chief Minister, while intellectuals and activists such as Professor Haragopal, Akunuri Murali, Professor K Nageshwar, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar will likely be appointed as the members.

The CM made this announcement during an interaction with journalists on Monday, January 1. The council would advise the government on refining the curriculum, which would help students find employment. The appointments of the Vice-Chancellors would also be done after consulting with the advisory council, the CM said.

It is to be noted that civil rights activist Haragopal and former IAS officer Akunuri Murali were staunch critics of Telangana’s previous Chief Minister, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. Murali, a Dalit IAS officer, quit the service in 2019 after facing alleged discrimination. A year before he opted for voluntary retirement, Murali as the Collector of Jogulamba Gadwal district had made comments against “Brahminical culture” while promoting the consumption of meat for better health.