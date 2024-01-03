Telangana CM seeks Union’s support to develop Hyderabad as urban growth hub

He also requested technical assistance in development of Musi River on par with national and international best practices such as Sabarmati River Front and Namami Gange through PPP model. He also sought support for establishing sewage treatment plants (STPs) across Musi riverfront.

This was the first meeting between the Chief Minister and the team from the premier policy think-tank of the Union after the change of guard in Telangana.

The meeting held at the state Secretariat was attended by Deputy Chief Minister M Batti Vikramarka, who holds charge of the Finance, Planning, and Energy portfolios, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, and Special Chief Secretary, Finance & Planning Department, K Ramakrishna Rao.