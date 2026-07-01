Telangana CM Revanth urges Bharti Enterprises to set up data centre at Chandanvelli

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Bharti Enterprises will expand Airtel's data centre capacity and fibre connectivity in Telangana and is considering Hyderabad as the telecom operator's second headquarters, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said, on Tuesday, June 30, during a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The CM also invited Bharti Enterprises to deepen its investments in Telangana, urging the company to expedite the launch of its proposed data centre at Chandanvelli.

During a meeting with Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal at the Bodhi Pavilion of Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD), CM Revanth sought the expansion of Airtel's digital, cloud, cybersecurity and AI operations in Hyderabad.

He also proposed that the company nominate a senior executive to coordinate with the State government on future investments to facilitate the speedy resolution of project-related issues.

Sunil Mittal said that the company was considering Hyderabad as its second headquarters and assured the Chief Minister that Airtel would enhance its data centre capacity in Telangana and strengthen fibre connectivity across the State.

Sunil Mittal also announced that the Bharti Foundation would provide scholarships to students studying in government schools and Advanced Technology Centres in Telangana.

Highlighting the government's focus on building a future-ready workforce, CM Revanth also briefed Mittal on key education and skilling initiatives, including the establishment of the Young India Skill University, the transformation of Industrial Training Institutes into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), and the modernisation of polytechnic colleges.