Telangana CM Revanth reverses KCR’s decision, restores Yadadri temple’s old name

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on November 8, Friday, ordered the restoration of the original name ‘Yadagirigutta’ to the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, reversing his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to rename it as ‘Yadadri’.

The decision came during Revanth’s visit to the temple on his birthday, where he directed officials to implement the name change across all official records.

During a review meeting on the temple's development, the Chief Minister also ordered the constitution of the Yadagirigutta Temple Board, modeled after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), to manage the shrine’s affairs.

The temple, often called Telangana’s Tirumala, is situated on a hillock about 55 km from Hyderabad and underwent a massive renovation worth ₹1,800 crore during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Then CM Chandrasekhar Rao had renamed the temple from Yadagirigutta to Yadadri in 2014 as part of this project. The temple was reopened in March 2022 after a six-year closure for renovation.

On November 8, Revanth issued several directives including expediting the gold plating of Vimana Gopuram, which requires 125 kg of gold, to be completed before the Brahmotsavam. He also ordered officials to arrange overnight accommodation facilities for devotees on the hillock.

The Chief Minister also sought a report on pending works and directed officials to complete land acquisition for the temple’s development, assuring necessary fund allocation.

The review meeting was attended by several ministers including Konda Surekha, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Tummala Nageswara Rao, along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials.