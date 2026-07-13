Telangana CM Revanth Reddy under fire for 'spill their blood' comments on BRS leaders

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project triggered a political controversy. The Opposition accused him of using inflammatory language instead of addressing farmers' concerns over irrigation.

The controversy began after Revanth Reddy on July 11 was asked about the impact of the ongoing dry spell and the lack of irrigation water for farmers. Responding to the question, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), KT Rama Rao (KTR) and T Harish Rao.

"Ask them (BRS leaders KTR & Harish Rao) to go there (Kaleshwaram) and jump into the water, tying a stone to themselves. We will lose the 'Shani' (bad luck). They have committed sins and are roaming around, lying to people. This is unfortunate. KCR is ashamed and is in the farmhouse. These (KTR & Harish Rao) are shameless," he said.

He further added, "If you cut them (BRS leaders) and spill their blood on the farms, farmers will be able to cultivate their crops. Their ego and fat will be enough for the crops."

Continuing his attack, Revanth Reddy said the opposition leaders were misleading the public. "They are being too smart. They need belt treatment. If you want, you can go and see them or send some experts. We will bear the expenses. Because they are lying," he said.

The remarks come amid an escalating political battle over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The BRS has been demanding that the Congress government release irrigation water from the Kannepalli pump house, arguing that enough water is available despite the prevailing dry conditions.

The Congress government, however, has maintained that it will act only in accordance with the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which advised against storing water in the project's barrages until safety concerns are addressed. Defending the government's position, Revanth Reddy said efforts were underway to restore the project in line with the NDSA's recommendations and urged the opposition not to politicise the issue.

"Don't politicise these projects... They (BRS leaders) burn with lies and corruption. They are looters and cheaters. This is my official statement on the KCR family," he said.

The BRS strongly condemned the Chief Minister's remarks and demanded an unconditional apology. Former Irrigation Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of using language unbecoming of a Chief Minister.

"We asked the Chief Minister to provide water to farmers' fields, but Revanth Reddy says he will pour our blood instead. Is this the kind of language a Chief Minister should use? We ask for water, and Revanth Reddy talks about blood," Harish Rao told reporters.

Harish Rao escalated his criticism, alleging that the Chief Minister had a "disturbed mindset" and was neglecting irrigation while resorting to abusive language against political opponents.

"Yesterday, listening to the words spoken by the state chief minister, he seemed like a 'psycho'. His words are not becoming of a chief minister," he said.

Drawing a comparison with an accused in a multiple murder case, Harish Rao said that he did not see any difference between him and Rajkumar, a psychopath accused in a POCSO case who killed six people in Shabad.

He added, "When we spoke about water, Revanth Reddy spoke about blood. We are ready to give our blood if he needs it. If our blood is what is preventing him from providing water to farmers, we are prepared to shed it. Criticism is common in politics. But for a person holding the office of chief minister to speak about spilling the opposition's blood on crops and beating opposition leaders with a belt is highly disgusting."

Harish Rao also alleged that Revanth Reddy lacked technical understanding of the Kaleshwaram project. He said the Kannepalli pump house could function once water reached 93.5 metres, claiming the current river level was around 97.5 metres. He also rejected the government's argument that storing water at the Annaram and Sundilla barrages posed a flood risk to Bhadrachalam, calling the claim technically unsound.

He urged the government to immediately operate the Kannepalli and Devadula pump houses to protect standing crops. "I am prepared to face arrest or any action if that satisfies the Chief Minister. But do not sacrifice Telangana farmers to satisfy your political ego," he said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also hit back at the Chief Minister, describing him as a "bloodthirsty demon" in a post on X.

"Will you give tears if we ask for water? Bloodthirsty demon! Hasn't your thirst for blood been quenched yet? Didn't you drink the blood of Telangana for 60 years by tormenting it?" he wrote.