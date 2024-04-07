Telangana CM Revanth Reddy threatens to send KCR to Cherlapally jail

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy threatened to send former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to jail. Using harsh language against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi president at the Jana Jathara Sabha public meeting in Tukkuguda on Saturday, April 6, the Chief Minister alleged that KCR destroyed the state’s economy through his alleged corrupt means.

Revanth Reddy said that they were tolerating KCR due to his hip injury and the arrest of his daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case. He said that the Congress will no longer spare the former Chief Minister.

“KCR looted the state for ten years and caused destruction equal to 100 years. I will send him to Cherlapally jail. He will eat jail meals there. KCR did not construct 2BHK for the poor but I will build a 2BHK for KCR, his son, daughter and son-in-law Cherlapally jail,” Revanth Reddy said.

Cherlapally jail located in Hyderabad is a Central Prison and largest facility in Telangana.

He said that KCR’s campaign by visiting farmers in Nalgonda and Karimanagar, who allege a water crisis, would not affect him. Recently, KCR upped the ante against the Congress by criticising the alleged failure of the Telangana government to protect the interests of the farmers. KCR alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led government is deliberately not providing irrigation water to the farmers to defame the previous government.

Revanth Reddy also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the Union government led by the BJP failed to give 2 crores employment to the youth and double the income of farmers. “When thousands of farmers protested against the anti-farm laws in the borders of Delhi and 750 farmers were killed, why should people vote for BJP which killed farmers? We will send BJP to grave just like we did with BRS,” he said.

At the public meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released the Telugu version of the Congress party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, and party leaders participated in the meeting.