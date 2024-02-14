Telangana CM Revanth Reddy shows defects of Kaleshwaram project to media

He said even after the National Dam Safety Authority team’s visit to Medigadda barrage and its report that there were deficiencies in its construction, the then BRS government did not take up restoration work to fix the problem.

Revanth Reddy said that former chief minister KCR tried to hide the sinking of piers and recalled that after getting permission from the Election Commission, he along with Rahul Gandhi had visited the barrage.

After Congress came to power, irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy ordered a probe into irregularities. The Vigilance and Enforcement Department has found glaring deficiencies in construction of the project. He alleged that in the name of re-designing there was huge corruption in the project.

Revanth Reddy alleged that, scared of being exposed, KCR tried to divert public attention by holding a public meeting at Nalgonda.

Stating that the government will present white paper on irrigation projects in the Assembly, he demanded that KCR come to the Assembly and participate in the debate. He remarked that KCR never stepped out for the sake of people and even now he has come out to get votes in Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister slammed KCR for calling the sinking of piers a small issue. “It is not the Kaleshwaram project which sank, it was the people’s confidence,” he said.

“Investigations are on against those who indulged in irregularities. If necessary, we will recover the money by invoking the Revenue Recovery Act,” he said.

On BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy’s demand that the state government should seek CBI probe into corruption in Kaleshwaram, Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP wants to shield KCR. He said the Congress was for a probe by a sitting judge.

Revanth Reddy also found fault with the BJP MLAs for not coming to Medigadda visit.

The Chief Minister said a decision on restoration work at Medigadda will be taken after consulting experts.