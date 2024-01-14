Telangana CM Revanth Reddy seeks nod for Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, January 13 requested Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to grant approval for the establishment of a new industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Miryalaguda. In a meeting held at New Delhi, CM Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented various proposals for industrial development to Goyal.

Revanth Reddy sought final clearances for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, estimating a substantial benefit of Rs 2,300 crore for Telangana. He urged the Union Minister to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a Pharma City between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse the forthcoming proposal for a Pharma City to be submitted to the Centre.

He also brought to Goyal's attention the relocation of the National Institute of Design (NID) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and urged him to sanction a NID for Telangana.

The Chief Minister also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where the necessary land in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts has been acquired.

Additionally, he appealed to Goyal to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme.

Revanth Reddy emphasised the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from brownfield to greenfield would attract an additional Rs 300 crore in funds.

Highlighting the state's readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags, the CM urged Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre.

Furthermore, he requested the allocation of a National Handloom Technology Centre (IIHT) to Telangana, emphasising the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven handloom Clusters already established in the state.