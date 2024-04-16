Telangana CM Revanth Reddy promises to waive farm loans by August 15

Amid mounting attacks by the opposition parties for not implementing the guarantees made before the Assembly elections, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, April 15, announced that farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off by August 15. Addressing a Congress 'Jana Jatara Sabha’ at Narayanpet on Monday evening as part of the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Revanth Reddy assured the farmers that their loans will be waived in one go.

Claiming that the Congress government will not go back on its promise to waive farmers’ loans, he said the loans could not be waived so far due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls. Revanth Reddy also assured the farmers that the government will pay them a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal of paddy from the next crop season.

The Telangana Congress chief also announced that the local body elections will be held within two months after the completion of the Lok Sabha polls.