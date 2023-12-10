Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, ministers visit KCR in hospital

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, December 10 visited former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) who has been admitted at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a hip fracture three days ago. Senior Congress leader Ali Shabbir and Tribal Welfare Minister Seethakka also accompanied CM Revanth.

KCR successfully underwent total left hip replacement surgery on December 8 and is currently under post-operative care. According to doctors, KCR is expected to recover within six to eight weeks.

“I hope KCR gets well soon and addresses the important topics in the Legislative Assembly. His suggestions are necessary. Government will support the treatment. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to oversee the treatment,” Revanth said.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also visited KCR. He said that he had come to Yashoda Hospital to meet an acquaintance and also wanted to meet the former CM.

After losing to the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, KCR shifted to his farmhouse in Erravalli in Siddipet district. On December 7, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief slipped in his bathroom and was hospitalised.