Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extends birthday wishes to KCR

The chief minister greeted KCR on behalf of the ruling Congress party and wished him a long and healthy life. He said that he prays to God to give strength to KCR so that he plays his role in the reconstruction of Telangana.Reddy also hoped that as leader of opposition, KCR will cooperate in running the House smoothly.

KCR has not attended the Assembly sessions since losing power to Congress in the elections held on November 30, 2023. Earlier on many occasions inside and outside the Assembly, Reddy had criticised KCR for not attending the Assembly to play his role as the leader of opposition.