Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses regret for his remarks on judiciary

Expressing regret for his remarks on the judiciary, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 30, said that his comments have been taken out of context. The CM issued a statement saying that he is a “firm believer” of the judicial process.

Earlier on August 28, responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to former Minister K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, Reddy had casted aspersions suggesting a “deal” between the BJP and the BRS.

The CM had said, “It took 15 months for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to get bail, and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still waiting. Yet, Kavitha managed to secure bail in just five months. It raises questions about possible behind-the-scenes support of the BJP.”

Responding to these comments, the apex court strongly criticised the Chief Minister. “Do we pass our orders in consultation with political parties? We are not bothered about which party politicians belong to… We are not bothered by politicians’ criticism of our orders. We do our duty as per the Constitution and our oath,” Justice B.R. Gavai said.

Following the Supreme Court’s rebuke, the Chief Minister issued a statement on X, saying, “I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court.”

“I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process.I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” he said.