Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asks for high-speed rail from Hyderabad to Amaravati

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, September 12, asked the Indian Railways to sanction high-speed rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Speaking at the meeting on pending railway works in the state, the Chief Minister reminded the Indian Railways officials that Telangana was assured of rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati.

“The Central Government shall take measures to establish rapid rail and road connectivity from the new capital of the successor State of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad and other important cities of Telangana,” the Act says.

CM Revanth asked the Railways officials to look at survey and alignment proposals of the already proposed Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail projects, which have been prepared in accordance with greenfield highway proposals.

He said that once the Regional Ring Road and Regional Ring Rail projects are completed, Hyderabad will be transformed into the “most happening city in the country.”

CM Revanth told officials that his government has already requested the Union government to sanction a 12-lane greenfield highway from Future City near Hyderabad to the Bandar port in Machilipatnam via Amaravati. Future City is a mega urban project being developed by the Revanth Reddy government near Hyderabad, over an area of 765 square kilometres spanning 56 villages.

Revanth said his government has already prepared 300-kilometer alignment proposals for this Future City-Bandar Port highway.

He also asked Railways officials to sanction more railway lines to Warangal, including a new route from Bhupalpally.

Development of railway connectivity to cover the entire industrial sector in Telangana was also discussed in the meeting.

CM Revanth said all new railway lines should also be useful for promoting tourism, connectivity to industrial centres, and all-round development of the surrounding areas.