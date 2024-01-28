Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces caste census in the state

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday, January 28 that a caste census will be taken up in the state soon.

He said that the government is committed to fulfill the promise of conducting caste census made during the Assembly elections.

The officials concerned have been asked to take necessary action to launch the caste census, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During a review meeting of Backward Class, Minority and Tribal Welfare Departments at the Secretariat, the chief minister ordered the officials to furnish the complete details of Gurukul schools functioning in the rented buildings in the state.

He instructed the officials to make proposals for permanent Gurukul buildings.

The officials were directed to identify suitable places for the construction of buildings at a fast pace.

The budget proposals will be prepared after estimating the cost of the construction of each school.

The Chief Minister said that diet charges, cosmetic charges and cooking bills of Gurukul schools should be cleared without pending. The payments will be made through the green channel.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to implement the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Overseas Scholarship Scheme more effectively.

The officials have been asked to ensure more number of students avail the scheme benefit.

A framework has to be prepared to identify top foreign universities based on the ranking of the institutions.

Students who go to pursue higher education in top universities should be given priority in availing the scheme benefit.

CM Revanth Reddy said all the SC, ST and Backward Class Gurukul institutions should be established in the integrated educational hub instead of being set up in different places.

He said that proposals should be prepared to build an integrated hub in every Assembly Constituency.

The hubs will help to the efficient management, supervision and administration of the schools.

He believes that students will develop more competitive spirit and improve their talent by studying in the same campus.

The officials were instructed to identify suitable places for the construction of educational hubs in all the constituency centres immediately.

The CM suggested the officials to identify places in town or mandal headquarters as an alternative in case the lands are not available in the centre of the Assembly segment.

The CM ordered officials to prepare budget estimation to provide scheme benefits including gold to the beneficiaries of Kalyana Mastu and Shaadi Mubarak.

The Chief Minister said that the establishment of Backward Class Study Circles in every Parliamentary constituency will be studied in the place of the existing study circles.

Backward Class Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, ST welfare minister Seethakka, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials participated in the review meeting.