Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi clash in Assembly

The Telangana Assembly on Thursday, December 21 witnessed a war of words between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi after the latter alleged that the Congress is trying to suppress the voice of Muslims.

Tempers ran high when Owaisi made certain remarks against Congress legislator K Satyanarayana who interrupted him during the debate on the energy sector. When the AIMIM leader mentioned the pending works relating to the electricity sector in the old city, the Congress MLA wanted to know what he was doing for 10 years when the BRS, a “friendly” party, was in power.

Irked by this, Owaisi made certain remarks, evoking strong protest from the treasury benches. “Do you think that you can cow us down after getting power after 10 years? We are not the ones to be cowed down. We fought and will continue to fight,” he said.