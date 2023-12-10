Telangana CM Revanth Reddy allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps Law & Order

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy allocated portfolios among ministers on Saturday, December 9 following the formation of the Congress government. Revanth will be in charge of General Administration, Law & Order, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, and all unallocated portfolios.

Revanth reportedly visited New Delhi to hold talks with the party’s central leadership and discuss portfolio assignments. On December 7, 11 ministers had taken the oath of office along with Revanth Reddy as the CM and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu as the Deputy CM.

Vikramarka was allocated the Finance & Planning portfolio. In addition, he will also oversee the Energy Ministry. Sridhar Babu will head Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative affairs.

Former state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was allocated Irrigation & CAD and Food & Civil Supplies while former speaker of the Assembly C Damodar Rajanarasimha was given Health, Medical & Family Welfare, and Science & Technology.

Senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will oversee Roads & Buildings and the Cinematography portfolios while Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was allocated Revenue, Housing, and Information & Public Relations. Transport and BC Welfare were allocated to Ponnam Prabhakar.

Konda Surekha will oversee Environment & Forests and Endowments while Seethakka was assigned Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply) and Women & Child Welfare.

Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operative, and Handlooms & Textiles have been allocated to Tummala Nageswara Rao while Jupally Krishna Rao will serve as Minister for Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture, and Archaeology.

It is speculated that more members will be inducted into the cabinet in the future