Telangana CM Revanth implements free electricity and Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme

The Congress government in Telangana on Tuesday, February 27 launched implementation of two more guarantees - 200 units of free electricity to each household and cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the two guarantees at a programme held at the Secretariat along with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers.

The Chief Minister formally launched the two schemes by distributing the benefits among five women beneficiaries each.

The party had announced that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will launch the two schemes at a public meeting in Chevella in the presence of one lakh women but because of the election schedule announced for the MLC election, the government had to drop the plans.

The Chief Minister said despite the false propaganda by the opposition, the government remained committed to implement the guarantees. "There is no question of this government backtracking on any of the promises made by Sonia Gandhi," he said, adding that the Congress will present Telangana as a model state for the entire country. He recalled that CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had announced six guarantees on September 17, 2023 at a public meeting in Hyderabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said Congress's rivals created apprehensions in the minds of people about the guarantees but they were proved wrong from the very second day of this government when two guarantees were implemented. The Deputy CM said that under Gruha Jyothi Scheme, the households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will get 'zero bills' from March. Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said all white ration card (food security card) holders will get cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 and a total of 40 lakh families will be benefited from Mahalaxmi scheme.

According to a Government Order, only those white ration card holders who have applied for the scheme during the Praja Palana programme will be eligible for subsidy. They should have an active domestic LPG connection in their name.

The LPG cylinders which can be availed by consumers will be limited to average of their last three years of consumption of cylinders. The state government will transfer the required amount, in advance, to the oil marketing companies (OMCs), on a monthly basis. OMCs will transfer the subsidy amount by Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) to the beneficiaries.

This method of release of subsidy is on pilot basis and Civil Supplies Department and Finance Department shall explore and come up with a model for delivery of cylinders on payment of Rs 500 only, said the GO.

On December 9, the government launched the scheme to provide free travel facility for women in TSRTC buses and enhanced coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.