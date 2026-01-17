Telangana CM Revanth defends meeting PM Modi, says he has no personal agenda

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
Brushing aside the criticism from opposition BRS over his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 16, said that he is ready to meet anyone for the development of the state and claimed that he has no personal agenda.
The CM said he was meeting the Prime Minister once every three months and meeting Union Cabinet ministers once every 10 days for the permissions and funds that have to come from Delhi.
The Chief Minister made it clear that there is no politics of any kind in this. “I will not hesitate to meet anyone for the sake of the people and the development of the region. I will not go to anyone for personal favours. I have no personal agendas,” he said.
He was addressing a public meeting in Nirmal after launching two irrigation projects in Nirmal and Adilabad districts. Revanth Reddy alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), during its 10-year rule, did not tell the Union government what the state needed which caused a huge loss to Telangana.
“I am ready to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah or anyone for the State’s development and funds. Politics is only at the time of elections. After elections, development should be everybody’s goal,” he said. The CM urged the BJP leadership from the State to meet PM Modi and get the projects and funds to the state.
He alleged that because of the negligence by leaders who ruled for 10 years, Telangana suffered irreparable losses. Telangana felt the burden of Rs. 8.11 lakh crore in debts, as the funds that should have been brought from the Union government were not secured. He remarked that debts turned into a noose around the neck of the Telangana people.
CM Revanth inaugurated the Sadarmat Barrage at Ponkal village in Mamda Mandal, Nirmal district, and released water for the Yasangi (Rabi) crop. He also inaugurated the Chanaka–Korata Barrage Pump House at Hatighat in Bhoraj Mandal, Adilabad district. On the occasion, he released water into the main canal of the Lower Penganga Project and performed ‘harathi’.