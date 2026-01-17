Telangana CM Revanth defends meeting PM Modi, says he has no personal agenda

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Brushing aside the criticism from opposition BRS over his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 16, said that he is ready to meet anyone for the development of the state and claimed that he has no personal agenda.

The CM said he was meeting the Prime Minister once every three months and meeting Union Cabinet ministers once every 10 days for the permissions and funds that have to come from Delhi.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there is no politics of any kind in this. “I will not hesitate to meet anyone for the sake of the people and the development of the region. I will not go to anyone for personal favours. I have no personal agendas,” he said.

He was addressing a public meeting in Nirmal after launching two irrigation projects in Nirmal and Adilabad districts. Revanth Reddy alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), during its 10-year rule, did not tell the Union government what the state needed which caused a huge loss to Telangana.