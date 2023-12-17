Telangana CM Revanth announces judicial probe into corruption in Kaleshwaram project

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the appointment of a sitting judge to probe into the damage at Medigadda and Annaram barrages. An inquiry would be conducted into the alleged corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Revanth said on Saturday, December 16.

CM Revanth Reddy said all the legislators would visit the Medigadda and Annaram barrage to examine the quality of the structures to establish that the government is working in a transparent manner. “All the representatives will be taken to the barrages. We will order a judicial probe into the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. Action will be taken according to the report on the contractors and ministers responsible,” Revanth said in the Legislative Council.

Responding to his statements, BRS MLC Kavitha said, “The barrage is not a tourist spot. Technical experts should be consulted to determine the damage. We are ready to face the inquiry.”

According to the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report, six piers of the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage sank on October 21 as a result of a combination of problems involving "planning, design, quality control and operation and maintenance (O&M).”

A few days later, on November 1, water seepage was reported from two gates of the Annaram (Saraswati) barrage in the Mahadevpur mandal of the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The incident occurred just one month before the elections, raising doubts about the validity of the project taken up by the BRS government. The Congress party was quick to accuse the BRS of widespread corruption in the construction of the project. The ruling party's leaders claimed that the opposition was spreading false information.