Telangana CM residence renamed from Pragathi Bhavan to Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan

Revanth Reddy, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Telangana, announced the renaming of the official Chief Minister’s residence from Pragathi Bhavan to Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in contrary to his earlier statements. Revanth had said that Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Praja Bhavan earlier. After taking his oath as Chief Minister of Telangana at LB stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7, Revanth insisted on removal of iron barricades outside of Pragathi Bhavan, signifying the end of a decade-long restriction on public access to the CM’s office.

“While we were taking oath, the iron barricades that were installed like the gadi’s (large palatial houses owned by landlords) at Pragathi Bhavan were being dismantled. This was done so that citizens of Telangana can visit and express their grievances. We will work towards the development and welfare of the state. Tomorrow at 10 am we will conduct Praja darbar at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan,” Revanth said. He added that with the formation of the new Congress government there would be equal development.

Jyotirao Phule is a popular anti-caste icon who fought against caste-based discrimination. He started schools for Mahars and Mangs (Dalits), who were deprived of education because of their caste status.

Revanth Reddy had promised open access during election campaigns, aiming to rename Pragathi Bhavan as Ambedkar Praja Bhavan. The ‘Praja Darbar’ (peoples’ court) was a programme implemented by previous Congress Chief Ministers to interact directly with citizens. However, after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came to power in 2014, Pragathi Bhavan was fenced and iron barricades were put up at the entrance, which now have been removed.

Former BRS supremo and ex-Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his family had vacated Pragathi Bhavan after losing the Assembly election on December 3, with KCR moving to his Erravalli farmhouse after the December 3 election results.