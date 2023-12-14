Telangana CM puts Airport Metro tender on hold, wants probe on L&T Metro

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has halted the ongoing Hyderabad Airport Metro plan. The CM has asked officials to look for alternate and cost-effective routes and prepare a new proposal. He has also ordered an investigation into L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL), a public-private partnership and asked why several benefits were given despite the non-completion of projects including the stretch between the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand and Falaknuma.

The Chief Minister has suggested alternative routes via Chandrayangutta. Advocating for a cheaper route, the CM asked officials at the review meeting to look at alternative routes for the Airport Metro, including routes via Mailardevpally, Barkas-Pahadi Shareef and Srisailam Road. The CM also wants a re-examination of government lands given for metro construction, including for the airport line.

Revanth Reddy also asked officials to take up the Metro project through Hyderabad Old City as priority. In February 2023, the then BRS government allocated Rs 2,500 crore for the Metro Rail project in Hyderabad. The government allocated Rs 500 crore each for extending Metro Rail services to the old city and metro connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.