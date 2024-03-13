Telangana CM promises to make one crore women millionaires

As part of the implementation of the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi on September 17 last year, the state government already implemented free bus travel for women and 23 crore women already travelled free on the TSRTC buses. The government in also supplying gas cylinders at Rs 500.

Revanth Reddy said while his predecessor KCR neglected Rajiv Arogyasri, his government restored the scheme and the health insurance limit has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

He said that KCR cheated the people for 10 years in the name of double-bedroom houses, but the Congress government started construction of 4.50 lakh houses at the cost of Rs 22,500 crore aiming to provide housing to all poor to live with self-respect. Rs 5 lakh is also being given to construct houses.

The CM also unveiled the "Mahila Shakti Mahila Unnati-Telangana Pragathi Vision" Document along with his cabinet colleagues. He said that in the next five years, Rs 1 lakh crore loan linkage facility will be provided to the SHGs through banks. Revival of interest-free loans, branding and marketing of community products, training for communities, loan insurance for community members, life insurance of Rs 10 lakh for women, the mid-day meal scheme in the educational institutes by SHGs etc are included in the vision document.