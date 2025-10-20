Telangana CM promises political opportunities for Yadav community

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, October 19, said that the Telangana government is giving importance to the Yadav community in providing political opportunities as well as extending the benefits of all welfare schemes.The Chief Minister made the statement at "Sadar Sammelan" organised by Sri Krishna Sadar Sammelan Utsav Committee in Hyderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Reddy assured the Yadav community of all support from the state government. He also said that the Telangana government is ready to address all the grievances of the Yadav community.
Referring to "Yadavon ka Khadar.. Hyderabad Sadar" as a popular proverb, the Chief Minister said that the Yadav community is also synonymous with trust and reliance. The Chief Minister recalled the pivotal role played by the community in the formation and development of Telangana.
Chief Minister Reddy alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government neglected the Sadar festival but after coming to power in the state, the Congress government declared 'Sadar Utsav' as a state festival and provided funds.
Telangana Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakati Srihari, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, State BJP President Ramchander Rao, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and others were present at the event.
Sadar festival, also known as the buffalo carnival, is celebrated every year by the Yadav community in Hyderabad as part of Diwali. Buffalos are decorated with garlands of flowers, painted horns and are paraded through the streets.
Members of the Yadav community bring buffalos from different parts of the country for the annual event, also known as 'Dunnapothula Panduga'. The festival showcases the Yadav community's dependence on buffaloes for their livelihood.
Sadar festival is said to have started in 1942.
Last year, the Telangana government declared it as a state festival, highlighting its cultural significance and promoting tourism.