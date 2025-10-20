Telangana CM promises political opportunities for Yadav community

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, October 19, said that the Telangana government is giving importance to the Yadav community in providing political opportunities as well as extending the benefits of all welfare schemes.The Chief Minister made the statement at "Sadar Sammelan" organised by Sri Krishna Sadar Sammelan Utsav Committee in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Reddy assured the Yadav community of all support from the state government. He also said that the Telangana government is ready to address all the grievances of the Yadav community.

Referring to "Yadavon ka Khadar.. Hyderabad Sadar" as a popular proverb, the Chief Minister said that the Yadav community is also synonymous with trust and reliance. The Chief Minister recalled the pivotal role played by the community in the formation and development of Telangana.