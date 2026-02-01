Telangana CM orders action against those responsible for excise constable's death

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, February 1 directed the police to take strict action against those responsible for the death of excise constable Gajula Soumya. The 25-year-old succumbed on Saturday night to the injuries she sustained in an alleged attack by weed smugglers a week ago in Nizamabad district.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences on the death of Soumya, who passed away at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister expressed his anguish over Soumya losing her life in the line of duty. He ordered police officials to take strict action against those responsible for her death.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would extend all possible assistance to Soumya's family.