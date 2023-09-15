Telangana CM KCR inaugurates nine new medical colleges

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) virtually inaugurated nine new government medical colleges in the state from his office-cum-residence Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday, September 15. The KCR government established new medical colleges in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon districts.

With the construction of nine new medical colleges in the state, the number of government medical colleges has increased to 26, the government said. Eight more medical colleges will become operational in the academic year of 2024-2025. By establishing nine new medical colleges, Telangana has become the only state with a medical college in each district, the government said in its official press release.

Following the inauguration, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said that colleges combined with upgraded district hospitals will enhance medical education and tertiary healthcare in the districts. "It is a matter of pride that Telangana has the highest number of medical seats in India," KCR said.

He added, "Once eight new government medical colleges become operational next year, the government and private medical colleges in Telangana together will produce 10,000 new doctors every year," he said.

KCR claimed that the number of medical seats has increased to 8,515 now as compared to 2,850 at the time of formation of Telangana state. He recalled that in 2014 (after Telangana’s formation) Telangana had only 15,000 beds in government hospitals without adequate medical infrastructure, but currently there are 34,000 beds, and with completion of six more hospitals, currently under construction, this number will reach 50,000.

At the time of bifurcation, Telangana had five colleges – two in Hyderabad and one each in Warangal, Nizamabad and Adilabad. In 2016-17, two new colleges were set up in Mahaboobnagar and Siddipet. Two new colleges at Nalgonda and Suryapet came up in 2017-18.Eight new colleges were inaugurated at Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahaboobabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Sangareddy for the year 2022-2023.

The state government claims to begin classes in eight new colleges for next academic year 2024-25, at Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal-Narsampet, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.