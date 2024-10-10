Telangana CM hands over appointment orders to 10,000 teachers

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, October 10, handed over appointment orders to about 10,000 newly recruited teachers in government schools. At a programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to those who qualified in the recently conducted District Selection Committee (DSC) exam.

As many as 11,063 candidates qualified for the examination, but appointment letters to little over 1,000 had been kept in abeyance due to legal issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Congress government was working sincerely to address the problem of unemployment in the state. He stated that the government is working on a new and comprehensive education policy envisaging future requirements and ensuring that students completing their courses are employment-ready.

The Chief Minister revealed that the Education Commission is working out the modalities of the policy. He said the government was taking steps for a total revamp of the existing system to ensure that students from Telangana are made globally competitive.

Revanth Reddy also said that people were keen on sending their children to private/corporate schools rather than state-run institutions. He mentioned that there were 24 lakh students in 30,000 government schools and 34 lakh students in 10,000 schools in the private sector. “Are they (teachers in private schools) more qualified than you? Why are people reluctant to get their wards admitted into the government schools?” he asked.

He said the government had decided to set up one integrated residential school in each Assembly constituency to impart corporate-level education to students. He announced that works on integrated residential schools in 25 Assembly constituencies will be launched on October 11 coinciding with Vijayadasami.

In every constituency, Young India residential school is being set up on 25 acres at a cost of ₹125 crore. He claimed that the government had taken various steps to improve facilities in all the state-run institutions for which ₹21,000 crore had been allocated in the current year’s budget.

Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the previous BRS government for failing to address the problem of unemployed youth who played a crucial role in the separate statehood movement aspiring for a bright future. He alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was focused on providing employment to his family members instead of giving jobs to the unemployed.

He said despite ruling the state for 10 years, KCR failed to address unemployment. “The Congress party had promised that you would get jobs after the father-son duo were dethroned from power. Now, we are fulfilling our promise,” he said and claimed that 30,000 appointment letters were given within 90 days of the Congress party coming to power in the state.

Targeting the BRS, he said the DSC notification which should have come immediately after the formation of Telangana was issued in 2017. Appointments were made two years later. “We have to give appointment letters within 65 days after issuing DSC notification,” he said.

Stating that the government schools have a key role in the reconstruction of Telangana, he said after Congress came to power, key decisions were taken in the education department. He said that the government transferred 34,000 teachers and gave promotions to 21,000 teachers.

Terming the teachers architects of Telangana’s future, he said they have the responsibility of imparting quality education to children. The Chief Minister mentioned that he and many others attending the event have studied in government schools.

He mentioned that the government upgraded industrial training institutes so that unemployed youth are trained in such a way that they get employment opportunities. “Every year, 1.10 lakh students pass out of engineering colleges but they are struggling to find jobs as they lack required skills. That’s why the government has taken steps to provide them jobs through skill training at Young India Skill University. The unemployed are being provided training in tune with the industry requirements so that they get employment opportunities,” he said.