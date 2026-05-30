Telangana CM draws action plan to protect votes of vulnerable sections in SIR

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has drawn Congress' action plan to protect voters belonging to the vulnerable sections like Dalits, minorities, tribal and migrant workers from deletion in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), scheduled to begin in Telangana next month, government officials said on Friday.

Participating in the Congress' Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan, the Chief Minister warned that the SIR could emerge as a major issue for Lambada, Adivasi, and migrant workers.

"In several Assembly/Lok Sabha constituencies, a significant number of people have migrated elsewhere. The possibility of the omission of votes of Dalits, minorities, and women is also not ruled in the SIR," CM Reddy remarked.

Revanth Reddy instructed the party leadership to appoint SIR in-charges for all 119 Assembly constituencies and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.