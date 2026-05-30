Telangana CM draws action plan to protect votes of vulnerable sections in SIR

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has drawn Congress' action plan to protect voters belonging to the vulnerable sections like Dalits, minorities, tribal and migrant workers from deletion in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), scheduled to begin in Telangana next month, government officials said on Friday.
Participating in the Congress' Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan, the Chief Minister warned that the SIR could emerge as a major issue for Lambada, Adivasi, and migrant workers.
"In several Assembly/Lok Sabha constituencies, a significant number of people have migrated elsewhere. The possibility of the omission of votes of Dalits, minorities, and women is also not ruled in the SIR," CM Reddy remarked.
Revanth Reddy instructed the party leadership to appoint SIR in-charges for all 119 Assembly constituencies and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The In-charges should visit their respective constituencies regularly, the Chief Minister said.
CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that the Congress should develop a comprehensive understanding of the solutions to the problems that may arise from the SIR. He called for seeking and incorporating the advice and suggestions of former Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents.
The Congress should take precautions to ensure that the votes of those who have migrated elsewhere are not lost, CM Reddy said. Meetings regarding the SIR must be organised on Assembly constituency basis across the 15 constituencies within the Hyderabad city limits.
Specific responsibilities within the Hyderabad region should be assigned to Rajya Sabha members and Members of Legislative Council. The Chief Minister appealed to all Congress leaders to move forward in a spirit of coordination.
The Mahila Congress should conduct cluster-wise SIR meetings, CM Reddy said. He asked the Ministers In-Charge to dedicate one full day every 10 days exclusively to party-related activities.
They should visit field level and personally interact with the party workers, CM Reddy added.
The Chief Minister said that he would also meet with Congress functionaries at village level once in every 10 days.
From now, he will dedicate three days a month exclusively to Congress functionaries.