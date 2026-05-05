Telangana CM congratulates UDF over Kerala victory

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, May 4 congratulated the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala for the victory in the Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy, in a post on X, conveyed his “heartiest” congratulations to all leaders, activists and cadre of the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala on an “extraordinary, hard-fought and inspiring victory.”

He also congratulated party leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal and Deepa Dasmunsi for leading to this “historical” win.

“On a personal note, I thank all supporters of the UDF and the people of Kerala who showered their heartfelt affection on me during my campaign in Kerala. I shall always be grateful and thank you on behalf of all the people of Telangana. We are two great states with people of great progressive values and democratic ethos, who believe in development and, after a decade of disappointment and betrayal, are set for a great future under the Congress government,” said Revanth Reddy, who had campaigned for UDF candidates.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud also congratulated Congress-led UDF for this “remarkable and well-deserved” victory. This mandate reflects the people’s trust in progressive governance and democratic values, he said. State minister for minority welfare Mohammed Azharuddin also hailed UDF’s victory in Kerala.

“Delighted to see Kerala embrace the Congress-led UDF. Our campaign struck the right chord, and the people have spoken loud and clear,” posted Azharuddin. Meanwhile, Government Whip Addanki Dayakar stated that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy played a key role in the Congress victory in Kerala. He said that his strategies and campaign style were the main reasons for the UDF's success.

He mentioned that CM Revanth Reddy directly questioned Kerala CM Vijayan's policies and showcased the development and welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana as examples. According to Addanki Dayakar, an awareness was created among the people about schemes like loan waivers, free buses, and fine rice. Revanth Reddy also accused the CPM of indirectly supporting the BJP and made the people aware of their alleged alliance.