Telangana CM assures action on RTC employees’ demands​

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 1, assured the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) that the state government is committed to addressing their demands and protecting their rights.
During the meeting with the representatives of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation unions, he assured that the government was taking numerous measures to strengthen the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation financially and ensure the effective functioning of the entire organisation.
Responding positively to the request of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation unions, he announced that wages for the three-day strike period would be released and that the cases filed against the workers during the strike would be withdrawn.
The Chief Minister instructed Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials to take immediate measures regarding the payment of wages for the strike period and the withdrawal of the cases.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, union leaders expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking the initiative to resolve their issues. He congratulated them for coming forward with an action plan to enhance the organisation's development, ensure its survival, uphold its dignity, and provide excellent services to the public.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy noted that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation workers supported the Congress in forming the government and that the Congress stood by them during their struggles.
The Chief Minister stated that the number of buses has been increased and staff recruited to increase revenue for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.
He also told the union leaders that the government had decided to construct an international-standard bus terminal on 150 acres in Shamshabad and that 100 acres had already been allocated at Gajularamaram for a bus terminal.
The Chief Minister stated that, in view of the increasing financial burden from diesel buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation was procuring 1,000 electric buses. To establish seamless connectivity with the Metro rail network, mini buses will be inducted into the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation fleet.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation unions that the outstanding dues were not accumulated during the Congress tenure. Nevertheless, the government was making earnest efforts to clear the mounting debts.
The pending compassionate appointments were also taken up, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government will take decisions on financial matters, including the Pay Revision Commission, soon. The unions should hold discussions among themselves and present viable options to the government for a permanent solution.
The Chief Minister cautioned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation workers not to be influenced by Opposition politics, as the organisation had already suffered damage.
“We are already making concerted efforts to alleviate the burden of interest payments on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's outstanding debts, and the workers must cooperate in the endeavour to strengthen and sustain the organisation,” he added.
While assuring that no driver would be removed, he said it was also the responsibility of every Telangana State Road Transport Corporation worker to strive for the organisation's revival.
The Chief Minister said that through the implementation of the 'Mahalakshmi Scheme', the government provided financial assistance of Rs 8,000 crores to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.