Telangana CM assures action on RTC employees’ demands​

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 1, assured the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) that the state government is committed to addressing their demands and protecting their rights.​

During the meeting with the representatives of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation unions, he assured that the government was taking numerous measures to strengthen the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation financially and ensure the effective functioning of the entire organisation.​

Responding positively to the request of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation unions, he announced that wages for the three-day strike period would be released and that the cases filed against the workers during the strike would be withdrawn.​

The Chief Minister instructed Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials to take immediate measures regarding the payment of wages for the strike period and the withdrawal of the cases.​