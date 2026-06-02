Telangana celebrates Formation Day; CM Reddy, Guv unfurl Tricolour

Telangana celebrated its 11th Formation Day on Tuesday with the unfurling of the National Flag and homage to martyrs by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Cabinet ministers and leaders of various political parties across the state.

The main official celebration was held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hoisted the Tricolour, reviewed a colourful parade and took salute.

Standing in an open-top jeep, Chief Minister Reddy reviewed the parade by various contingents of state police and took their salute.

Chief Minister Reddy presented medals of gallantry and meritorious services to the police officers and prizes to the best contingents.

The Chief Minister in his speech paid tributes to those who laid down their lives during the decades long struggle for statehood of Telangana.

“Many of the Telangana activists fought for Telangana and stood as valiant fighters. On the occasion of Telangana state Formation Day today, I am bowing my head and paying humble homage to their sacrifices and the indomitable courage displayed during the Telangana movement,” he said.

“June 2 is an emotional occasion as we commemorate our history of sacrifice and chart a road map for the development of the youngest state of Telangana,” he added.

On behalf of Telangana people, he expressed profound gratitude to the then Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, and the then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling the dream of statehood that the Telangana people had cherished for a long time.

The Chief Minister cut short his speech in view of the heatwave conditions. He said that his prepared text should be treated as read.

Contingents from various wings of Telangana Police participated in the colourful march past. Seventh battalion of Telangana Special Police was honoured with the best contingent award for its outstanding performance.

The event also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police C.V. Anand and senior officials were also present.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial at Gun Park near the Assembly building before reaching Parade Grounds for the main event.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence Lok Bhavan to mark the state's formation day.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the Tricolour at Assembly premises.

Ministers and top officials led the formation day celebrations in all district headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka unfurled the National Flag at Khammam. He said that for a decade Telangana was deceived and neglected. “Today, it is breathing new life again, with a people’s government reviving the shattered economy and rebuilding the future of the state,” he said.

Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin unfurled the National Flag at Jagtial Collectorate.

Telangana Formation Day celebrations were also held at the offices of all political parties.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, Mahesh Kumar Goud, hoisted the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan.

At Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party Working President K.T. Rama Rao unfurled the Tricolour.

He along with several BRS leaders paid tributes to Telangana martyrs and garlanded statues of Telangana Thalli and Professor Jayashankar.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya participated in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at state BJP office in Hyderabad.

Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS) leader K. Kavitha led the celebrations at her party office.