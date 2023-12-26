Telangana: Car plunges into lake due to poor visibility caused by dense fog
One person went missing after a car plunged into a lake amid dense fog in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Monday, December 25.
Four others were rescued and shifted to a hospital by the locals. The incident occurred in Sivareddypet lake around 5 a.m.
Rescue workers were searching for the missing person.
According to police, a group of techies, including a woman, were heading to Ananthagiri from Hyderabad for an outing when the car lost control due to dense fog and fell into the lake.
The car was pulled out of the lake with the help of a crane.
Several road accidents were reported on Monday due to poor visibility caused by fog.
Meanwhile, at least 12 flights were diverted from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport due to fog. Flights from Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Muscat, Doha, Dammam and Riyadh had to be diverted to other airports because of the dense fog.
Flight WY235 Muscat-Hyderabad of Oman Air and 6E 744 flight from Goa were diverted to Bengaluru and UK 897 Bengaluru-Hyderabad was sent back to Bengaluru; IndiGo’s 6E5012 Mumbai-Hyderabad, 6E 495 Chennai-Hyderabad and Vistara’s 6E 1318 Doha-Hyderabad flight were diverted to Nagpur. Meanwhile, Vistara’s UK 873 flight from Mumbai was sent back to Mumbai.
Flight 6E 867 from Chandigarh was diverted to Vijayawada, 6E 086 from Dammam was diverted to Nagpur, and 6E 484 Bengaluru-Hyderabad was diverted to Vijayawada. Flight I5 1576 of Air India Express was sent back to Bengaluru while 6E 1493 from Riyadh was diverted to Bengaluru.
With IANS inputs