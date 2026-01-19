Telangana Cabinet gives nod for conducting municipal elections

The Telangana Cabinet on Sunday, January 18, gave its nod for conducting municipal elections in the state.

The Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Medaram in Mulugu district unanimously decided to conduct elections as early as possible to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations whose term has ended.

The elections will be conducted for a total of 2,996 wards and divisions. Two days ago, reservation was finalised for various categories.

For the first time in history, a Cabinet meeting was held outside Hyderabad. The historic meeting took place at Medaram, ahead of the Medaram Jatara, a mega tribal fair.

Minister for information and public relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka and roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy briefed the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.

He said the Cabinet discussed various issues. It approved allotment of lands to Central and State government institutions at 14 places.

The Cabinet discussed Godavari Pushkaralu, which is scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 3, 2027. It decided to take up development works for Pushkaralu on a permanent basis.

It decided to develop temple circuit from Basar to Bhadrachalam. A consultancy will give its report about the temple circuit before February 15.

The Cabinet decided to allocate Rs.2,787 crore for Hyderabad Metro Phase-II A and B. It also discussed the issue relating to Phase-I.

The state government has already decided to take over Phase-I from L&T.

After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister participated in a cultural event at Medaram. He announced that state government will conduct Medaram Jatara on the lines of Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister said that he accomplished the development of Medaram Gaddelu and the tribal shrine with all facilities which are dedicated to people on Monday.

The Chief Minister said the Medaram festival is a historical event which symbolises courage transformed into divinity. It is the biggest tribal festival where people worship deities without a temple.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered brave women Sammakka and Saralamma who led a revolt against the Kakatiya dynasty. He also recalled he embarked on ' Padayatra' from Medaram on February 6, 2023 with a resolve to dethrone the BRS government. With the blessings of the goddesses, the ‘People's Government’ came to power in the State.

" I consider it my good fortune to develop Medaram," the Chief Minister said. He pointed out that the development of the works and stone structures were completed within 100 days before the beginning of the tribal festival.