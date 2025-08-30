Telangana Cabinet clears M Kodandaram, Mohammad Azharuddin as MLCs under Governor’s quota

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday, August 30, sanctioned Professor M Kodandaram and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin for nomination to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

The decision comes a couple of weeks after the Supreme Court, on August 15, annulled the earlier nominations of Kodandaram, the founder of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), a regional party, and Amer Ali Khan, the news editor of Urdu newspaper The Siasat Daily.

The stay stemmed from a petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana, challenging the nominations. Both Sravan and Satyanarayana were earlier recommended by the BRS government in August 2023, but their nominations were rejected by then-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, citing their political affiliations.