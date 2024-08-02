Telangana Cabinet approves job calendar

Meeting a key demand of unemployed youth and students, the Telangana government on Thursday, August 1, approved the job calendar, which will be presented in the Assembly for a debate on Friday.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The job calendar will give fixed time schedules for job recruitment in the government departments.

Following protests by unemployed and student bodies over job recruitments, Revanth Reddy had last month announced that the job calendar will be released after discussion during the Budget session of the legislature.

Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy told media persons after the Cabinet meeting that the Congress government will honour all the promises made in the elections.

The Cabinet discussed the issue of ration cards along with health cards, which will contain the health profiles of the citizens. It decided to set up a ministerial subcommittee comprising the Ministers of Civil Supplies, Revenue, and Health to work out modalities.

The meeting passed a resolution condoling the loss of human lives in the landslides caused by heavy rains in Kerala’s Wayanad. It conveyed its sympathies to the families of the victims. The minister said the government was ready to provide the required help for relief measures.

The Cabinet resolved to constitute a sub-committee on the merger of villages along the Outer Ring Road into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Ministers Seethakka, Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar will be members of the sub-committee.

It approved the release of Rs.437 crore for the completion of the Gouravelli irrigation project. It decided to prepare revised estimates with the necessary funds for the acquisition of 2,000 acres of land.

The Cabinet also decided to send once again the names of M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan to the Governor for their nomination as members of the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. The nominations were earlier sent back by the Governor following the High Court order.

The Cabinet decided to give the job of Municipal Commissioner to Hari Ratan, son of Intelligence Director General Rajiv Ratan who passed away recently in the line of duty. It also decided to provide the job of deputy tahsildar to the son of Additional DG P. Murali, who recently died on duty.