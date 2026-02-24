Telangana Cabinet approves insurance, health schemes for employees, pensioners

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana Cabinet on Monday, February 23, approved an accident insurance scheme and a cashless health scheme for all government employees and pensioners in the state.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy approved a new accident insurance scheme providing full financial security to government employees and pensioners.

Briefing media about the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said all serving government employees and pensioners in Telangana will be covered.

No premium will be paid by employees and there will be no financial burden on the government for the scheme, which will cover 5.19 lakh regular employees and 2.38 lakh pensioners (total 7.57 lakh beneficiaries).

Under the scheme to be implemented through banks, Rs 1.2 crore compensation will be paid in case of accidental death. For natural death (up to 60 years), Rs 10 lakh will be paid in addition to regular benefits.

The Cabinet approved Cashless Employee Health Scheme (EHS), meeting a long-pending demand of employees. The scheme will cover 3.56 lakh employees, 2.88 lakh pensioners, and their dependent family members (total 17.07 lakh beneficiaries).

Treatment will be completely cashless in all government hospitals and 652 empanelled private hospitals. This will cover 1,998 medical procedures.

The minister said Digital Health Employee Cards will be issued to the beneficiaries under this scheme which will be implemented through Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Employees will contribute 1.5%of basic pay while there will be a matching contribution from the government. The Trust will have an annual outlay of ₹1,056 crore (₹528 crore each by employees and government).

The Cabinet took the decision to bring reforms in the health sector. As part of this, the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) will be converted into the Directorate of Secondary Health (DSH). The TVVP will move from autonomous status to a full-fledged government department to facilitate faster procurement of medicines and surgical supplies. There will be improved salary disbursement and better healthcare delivery.

The Cabinet also decided that a special committee under Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha will study structural reforms in hospital administration, including separating medical and administrative services.