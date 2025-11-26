Telangana Cabinet approves establishment of third DISCOM

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana Cabinet on Tuesday, November 25, approved the establishment of a third power distribution company (DISCOM) in addition to the existing two DISCOMs in the state.

All the agricultural connections, lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha, safe drinking water schemes, and Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) power connections will come under the new DISCOM.

The state currently has two DISCOMs – Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL).

Briefing the media about the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting, Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the cabinet discussed in detail the increasing demand for electricity in the state, the electricity supply required for the next 10 years, and the electricity generation estimates.

The cabinet has decided to increase the use of renewable electricity in the state. As part of this, it has been decided to immediately call tenders for the purchase of 3000 Megawatts of solar power. The cabinet decided to call these tenders with time-bound agreements for supplying electricity for a period of five years.